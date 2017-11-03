Qualcomm shares surge 15% on talk of $100 billion takeover by Broadcom

Broadcom is looking into an unsolicited deal to acquire Qualcomm for more than $100 billion, according to reports.

Broadcom is talking with advisors about a potential deal, which could be the biggest ever takeover of a chipmaker, a Bloomberg News report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The unsolicited bid could be for around $70 a share, Bloomberg reported. Qualcomm's market value is $92 billion, according to FactSet.

Dow Jones then reported Broadcom plans to make a bid for Qualcomm as early as this weekend.

Shares of Broadcom are up nearly 5 percent Friday after the report, while Qualcomm's stock surged more than 15 percent.

Broadcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Qualcomm had no comment.