Societe Generale reports 15% drop in profits, prepares for US legal battles

Societe Generale reported a 15 percent drop in net income during the third quarter of the year, as it prepared to resolve two legal disputes in the U.S.

Here are some of the key metrics:

Net banking income: 932 million euros ($1.087 million), vs 1.042 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll

Earnings per share: 3.12 euros for first nine months of the year, versus 4.19 euros a year ago

"Despite an unfavorable financial environment, Societe Generale generated resilient (third-quarter) results, driven in particular by International Retail Banking & Financial Services." Frédéric Oudéa, chief executive officer of Societe Generale, said in a statement.

"With increased underlying profitability in the first nine months of the year, a solid capital base and the commitment of its teams, Societe Generale is ready to embark on a new phase of its development and will present its strategic plan on November 28," he added.