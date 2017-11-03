Starbucks shares jump 2% as CEO says he's 'optimistic' he can exceed new growth targets

Starbucks hit the reset button Thursday.



The coffee company, which reported revenue that fell lower than Wall Street expectations, and earnings per share were in-line with expectations, initiated a new long-term outlook, slashing earnings estimates for 2018.

But its CEO is feeling optimistic about the brand's ability to meet and exceed those new targets, and the rosy outlook sent shares higher Friday.

"The current environment that we're operating in and, with the work we're doing on throughput and innovation, we're optimistic we can exceed that," Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks, said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Friday. "This quarter alone, we have a strong holiday planned and we're already off to a good start. We're confident in our FY18 guidance and long-term guidance we've given."

Starbucks now expects long-term annual earnings per share growth of at least 12 percent, down from its previously forecasted 15 percent to 20 percent. The company also said that it anticipates annual global same-store sales growth will be between 3 and 5 percent and annual consolidated net revenue growth in the high-single digits.

The move, which sent shares tumbling 7 percent in aftermarket trading Thursday, wasn't an unexpected one. But Starbucks shares opened slight postive and added gains after Johnson's remarks. Recently the stock was up about 2.5 percent.