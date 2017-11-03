Just over a week ago, United Airlines set a new distance record among U.S. airlines flying to or from the U.S., by launching nonstop service between Los Angeles International and Singapore.

Aircraft flying west often face headwinds, which makes the 8,700-mile trip to Singapore's Changi Airport clock in at a whopping 17 hours and 55 minutes; the eastbound return journey can take just over 15 hours. Either way, the new route significantly shortens the jaunt from the City of Angels to the Lion City.

"Before this, a passenger had to go San Francisco to get our nonstop to Singapore, or fly one of the other airlines that requires making a connection somewhere else in Asia," Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network for United Airlines, told CNBC. "This flight shaves hours off that journey."

Currently, United is the only U.S. carrier offering direct flights between LAX and Singapore. After briefly dipping to an introductory price of $177, round-trip economy fares cost around $589 with taxes for some early December flights.

CNBC took a trip on United's recent maiden voyage from LAX to Singapore, which arrived at its destination in 16 hours, thanks to relatively little air resistance. Here are a few interesting facts for travelers taking the long flight.