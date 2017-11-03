    ×

    US Markets

    Futures point to a slightly higher open ahead of bumper earnings, US jobs data

    • US jobs data will take center stage Friday
    • President Donald Trump nominated Fed Governor Jay Powell as the person to take on the role as head of the U.S. Federal Reserve from February 2018

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open Friday, as investors geared up for the week's final batch of corporate earnings while digesting key domestic and data news.

    A host of major brands are set to publish their latest earnings ahead of the opening bell, including Bloomin' Brands, Cinemark, Madison Square Garden, Sotheby's and Icahn Enterprises.

    NYSE
    Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    NYSE

    In data news, the latest nonfarm payrolls data is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will provide investors with potential clues as to how the U.S. economy is performing as of late. The data will include average hourly wages and unemployment rate data. International trade with also come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    Meanwhile, the US Services PMI is set to be released at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders and the non-manufacturing ISM report on business at 10 a.m. ET.

    Looking to the central bank space, investors are likely to still be digesting the news that President Donald Trump nominated Fed Governor Jay Powell as the person to take on the role as head of the U.S. Federal Reserve from February 2018. Powell will be replacing current Chair Janet Yellow when her tenure expires.

    Switching back to today's session, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to participate in a luncheon, discussing a variety of topics at a Women in Housing & Finance event in Washington.

    In politics, House Republicans unveiled a plan Thursday to overhaul the tax code. As part of that reform package, the GOP aims to permanently lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent. The House bill would also slash the number of income tax brackets from seven to four.

    President Trump will be beginning his trip to Asia on Friday, stopping off in countries including Japan and China to strengthen the U.S.' relationship with Asian nations.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    In commodities news, oil prices ticked higher in early trade, boosted by OPEC-led supply cuts. At 6:00 a.m. ET, U.S. crude was trading around $54.81, while Brent hovered around $60.79 per barrel.

    Looking to markets, European stocks were mostly higher during market trade, while markets in Asia closed mostly mixed. In the previous session, U.S. stocks finished mostly higher as investors examined the details of the tax-reform plan.

    —CNBC's Christine Wang contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---