Wall Street, on jobs Friday, looks to register another positive week

IN THE NEWS TODAY
President Donald Trump tweeted early this morningon the 11-minute deactivation of his account by a rogue Twitter employee. "I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact," the president tweeted. (CNBC)
Beset by challenges at home, Trump today embarks on the longest trip to Asia by an American president in more than a quarter-century, looking for help to pressure North Korea to stand down from a nuclear crisis. (Reuters)
* China says it's world's 'new role model,' calls forconstructive dialogue (CNBC)
* Trump to meet with governors of Alaska, Hawaii, and Pacific U.S. territories (USA Today)
The president has nominated Jerome Powell to run the Fed once current Chair Janet Yellen's term expires in February, in a move widely expected and one unlikely to disturb the roaring stock market. (CNBC)
* What Jerome Powell means for your pocketbook (CNBC)
House Republicans have unveiled their plan to overhaul the tax code in what could be the biggest rewriting of the system in decades. The bill would include lowering the corporate rate and slash income tax brackets from seven to four. (CNBC)
* Trump on tax reform: It's a 'great day for the American worker' (CNBC)
* Democrats waste no time slamming 'catastrophic' tax plan (CNBC)
A former Trump campaign official linked to the Russia investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has withdrawn his nomination for an agriculture post. Sam Clovis said he did "not want to be a distraction or a negative influence." (AP)
* Judge orders former Trump aides to stay under home arrest (Reuters)
* Sen. Warren agrees that the DNC was 'rigged' in Clinton's favor (USA Today)
Without providing evidence, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility last night for the New York City attack this week that left eight people dead and wounded others. The suspect of the attack is currently being held without bail. (USA Today)
New research suggests that heart stents, a popular treatment for chest pain, may be useless for many people. The study published in The Lancet stunned leading cardiologists by countering decades of clinical experience. (NY Times)
Amazon (AMZN) is ending its Fresh grocery delivery service for select zip codes, though it continues to operate in a range of cities from Los Angeles to Tokyo. Its acquisition of Whole Foods is expected to play a key role in delivery going forward. (Reuters)
Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) are reportedly working to salvage their proposed merger. Earlier, reports surfaced that SoftBank was planning to break off negotiations over disagreements on which side would control the combined company. (WSJ)
STOCKS TO WATCH
CBS (CBS) beat estimates by four cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.11 per share, although the media giant's revenue missed forecasts. Ad revenue did fall by 3 percent with the quarter containing one less NFL broadcast than the year-ago quarter.
AIG (AIG) lost $1.22 per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 79 cent loss that Wall Street was expecting. Revenue missed forecasts, as the insurance company absorbed sizable hits from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 60 cents per share, 11 cents above estimates, with the videogame maker's revenue also topping forecasts. Activision also raised its full-year forecast, with results boosted by the success of its "Destiny 2" game.
Pandora (P) posted a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, 2 cents smaller than Wall Street had projected, but the streaming music service's revenue came in below forecasts. Pandora is facing intense competition from services like Spotify and Apple Music, and is having difficulty increasing ad sales.
Tableau Software (DATA) fell a penny short of expectations with an adjusted quarterly profit of eight cents per share, and the analytics software maker also posted a revenue miss and gave a downbeat current quarter forecast. Tableau's short-term results are being impacted by its ongoing shift to a subscription model.
WATERCOOLER
Rating service Nielsen says that 15.8 million Americans watched the first episode of Netflix's (NFLX) second season of "Stranger Things," and the company has hyped it as a phenomenon. Nielsen also says 361,000 U.S. subscribers watched all nine episodes last Friday. (USA Today)