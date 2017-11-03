Wall Street, on jobs Friday, looks to register another positive week

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning ahead of the release of the government's monthly jobs report. The Dow is on pace for an eighth consecutive weekly rise, and the Nasdaq is on track for a sixth weekly gain. But the S&P 500 is hovering right around break-even for the week. (CNBC)

The October jobs report is out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Forecasts call for 315,000 new non-farm jobs last month, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.2 percent. The September trade deficit is also issued at 8:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) shares rallied in the premarket this morning with the tech giant passing a market value of $900 billion. On the eve of the iPhone X going on sale, Apple reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat expectations and issued strong forward guidance. The company sold more iPhones than expected during the quarter. (CNBC)



* Thousands are lining up for the iPhone X around the world (CNBC)

* Thieves steal more than $300,000 worth of new iPhones in San Francisco (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) shares were under pressure after matching estimates on quarter earnings but missing on revenue and warning on outlook. The coffee giant also announced plans to sell its Tazo tea brand to Unilever for $384 million. (CNBC)

U.S. oil prices were higher this morning after Thursday's modest advance pushed WTI crude to its highest level since July 2015. Oil is on track for its fourth positive week in a row and its eighth weekly advance in the past nine. (Reuters)