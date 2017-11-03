VISIT CNBC.COM

We watched 5 real job interviews—here were the 3 biggest mistakes candidates made

Getting through a regular job interview is tough. Getting through a job interview while sitting inside of a glass cube in midtown Manhattan? That's in a league of its own.

To promote CNBC's "The Job interview," several brave job seekers agreed to interview for a real job from inside a glass box, subject to the pressure, scrutiny and distractions of anyone passing through the bustling plaza at Rockefeller Plaza.

Ariel Schur, CEO and founder of executive recruiting firm ABS Staffing Solutions, was the hiring manager, interviewing candidates for a job at New York bite-sized cupcake favorite Baked By Melissa. CNBC Make It spoke with Schur after she interviewed the first five candidates to hear her thoughts on the biggest mistakes she observed — some significant enough to disqualify the candidate.

A job candidate interviews for a job position while inside a glass box in New York City.
Here are the three missteps she says every job seeker should make sure to avoid:

1. Talking only about your resume

"My tactic is, I see what's on the paper," the CEO tells CNBC Make It. "But tell me what's not on this piece of paper. Tell me who are you and what makes you you."

One of the candidates seemed to have her guard up the whole time, sticking only to ultra-professional answers, according to Schur. Though her answers were "on point," the hiring manager felt they lacked personality.

While you need to talk about your career and your skills, you also need to share a few details about who you are as a person. Don't be afraid to discuss your career goals, what you're interested in and what excites you, Schur says. Showing some personality will make you memorable.

2. Rambling

Every minute of your job interview counts. And so there's little room for rambling.

Schur says she had "no idea" what one job candidate was talking about, which certainly didn't help his chances of getting the job.

"I think you need to be cognizant of the body language and read the person who's interviewing you," she says. "There were some people where it gets a little painful and you go off-topic."

Look for body language signals such as fidgeting with papers, giving you a blank stare or looking around the room. Those could be subtle signs that you're losing focus. It might be time to either wrap up what you're saying or transition to another point you wanted to make.

3. Resume errors

One of the candidates had a few small mistakes on his resume, breaking one of the biggest rules in the job application process.

"Your resume is like your Facebook profile," Schur says. "You wouldn't want your profile picture to be one of you with your eyes closed or with the wrong filter."

Extra spaces, inconsistent verb tenses or typos in your resume, she says, change the way someone thinks of you — in a bad way.

"Someone can say 'I'm detailed oriented,' and then I'm looking at the resume and there's inconsistencies with tenses or with punctuation," she says.

"With your resume," she says, "make sure you look at it with a fine-tooth comb."

Schur says she will take time to consider the candidates and decide whether or not to make an offer, describing the experience as "interesting" and "fun."

CNBC's "The Job Interview" premieres Wednesday November 8 at 10 p.m.

Video by Nate Skid.

