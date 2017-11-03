We watched 5 real job interviews—here were the 3 biggest mistakes candidates made

Getting through a regular job interview is tough. Getting through a job interview while sitting inside of a glass cube in midtown Manhattan? That's in a league of its own.

To promote CNBC's "The Job interview," several brave job seekers agreed to interview for a real job from inside a glass box, subject to the pressure, scrutiny and distractions of anyone passing through the bustling plaza at Rockefeller Plaza.

Ariel Schur, CEO and founder of executive recruiting firm ABS Staffing Solutions, was the hiring manager, interviewing candidates for a job at New York bite-sized cupcake favorite Baked By Melissa. CNBC Make It spoke with Schur after she interviewed the first five candidates to hear her thoughts on the biggest mistakes she observed — some significant enough to disqualify the candidate.