Why this famous Hollywood director says LBJ was one of the best US presidents   

Award-winning director Rob Reiner says that Lyndon Baines Johnson is the second-best U.S. president after Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Reiner directed the upcoming film titled "LBJ," which chronicles the presidency of Johnson. The former vice president was thrust into the nation's highest position after the 1963 assassination of president John F. Kennedy.

"I mean LBJ was a consummate legislator," Reiner tells CNBC Make It. "This guy was able to understand how government worked and how to move policy."

The film director explains that Johnson understood how at some level everything "intersected with politics" and so was able to move the government forward.

Under Johnson's tenure, the landmark Civil Rights Act was signed into law. The legislation, which was signed in 1964, ended segregation in public places and prohibited discrimination based on color, religion, sex or national origin.