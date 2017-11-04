The S&P 500 just did something it hasn’t in four years 4:43 PM ET Fri, 3 Nov 2017 | 04:06

To talk about the stock market today is to exhaust the English language of superlatives.

The S&P 500 Index just posted its longest weekly winning streak in four years, putting together eight straight weeks of gains. But a key test could come when one group of stocks reports earnings next week.

"I think you have to watch the retail sector from Black Friday on to the end of the year," Phil Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

"That could be what starts to show some of the cracks there in the foundation, and I think markets start to pull back," he added.

Retail stocks are currently down 9 percent year to date, under massive industry pressure that's made company earnings misses resemble the dark days of the Great Recession.

Streible says that depending on the numbers from Black Friday, investors may want to start looking at far-dated put options to protect themselves, as the market could soon pull back.

"This looks like a party that never ends, but once it is, they'll be left in tears," he said.

But Kevin Caron, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, doesn't see the market rally ending anytime soon.

"You've got data that's reinforcing a good attitude by most investors feeding back into the economy," he said on "Trading Nation." He pointed to improving prices for bonds and overall positive market conditions that are creating what he calls "a virtuous cycle" for the economy and stock market.

"Right now this is a market that's running on momentum and improving expectations," Caron said.

With Friday's record close, the S&P is currently up more than 15 percent year to date.