    ×

    Politics

    Trump pitches Saudi Aramco to list IPO stock on the NYSE, calling it 'important' to the US

    • Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, plans to list its shares on the Saudi domestic stock market and one or more foreign exchanges in the second half of 2018.
    • On Saturday, President Donald Trump made a high-profile pitch for Saudi Aramco to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
    Traders pass in front of an American flag displayed outside of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Traders pass in front of an American flag displayed outside of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

    Saudi Aramco just got a high-profile pitch for its upcoming initial public offering. It came from the president of the United States himself.

    The world's largest oil company will debut its shares on the Saudi domestic market, called the Tadawul, but it is also expected to list on at least one foreign exchange in the second half of next year. Its decision, which it has yet to announce, is being closely watched.

    On Saturday, President Donald Trump specifically requested the company opt for the New York Stock Exchange, tweeting that the IPO would be "important" to the U.S.

    The Big Board is the world's largest equity market trading companies with a combined market capitalization of $21.3 trillion as of June and is seen as an enduring symbol of American capitalism.

    Saudi Aramco CEO: Saudi Aramco IPO on track
    Saudi Aramco CEO: Saudi Aramco IPO on track   

    The Trump administration has been engaged in an aggressive courtship of Saudi Arabia, in part as a check against the ambitions of Iran. In May, as part of Trump's maiden trip abroad, the U.S. inked a $350 billion arms deal with the nation, in a move that solidified an alliance marred by controversy over the years.

    Reportedly, Saudi Aramco has appointed JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and HSBC to assist with its mammoth IPO next year.

    Last month, Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser told CNBC the plan to take a portion of the state-owned oil giant's business public next year remained on track.

    Trump is currently in Hawaii ahead of his 13-day trip through Asia.

    Officials from Saudi Aramco and the NYSE weren't immediately available to comment.

    —CNBC's Sam Meredith and Holly Gamble contributed to this article.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ICE
    ---
    HSFC'B
    ---
    MS
    ---
    JPM
    ---
    DBK
    ---

    More From Politics

    Contact Politics

    • CNBC NEWSLETTERS

      Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

      Please choose a subscription

      Please enter a valid email address
      Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...