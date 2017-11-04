Trump pitches Saudi Aramco to list IPO stock on the NYSE, calling it 'important' to the US

Saudi Aramco just got a high-profile pitch for its upcoming initial public offering. It came from the president of the United States himself.

The world's largest oil company will debut its shares on the Saudi domestic market, called the Tadawul, but it is also expected to list on at least one foreign exchange in the second half of next year. Its decision, which it has yet to announce, is being closely watched.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump specifically requested the company opt for the New York Stock Exchange, tweeting that the IPO would be "important" to the U.S.

The Big Board is the world's largest equity market trading companies with a combined market capitalization of $21.3 trillion as of June and is seen as an enduring symbol of American capitalism.