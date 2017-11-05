Here's how the Saudi power players — and Trump — connect to each other

Bin Salman leads the Kingdom's "Vision 2030" and the related "National Transformation Plan" — a program aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy beyond oil production. He is believed to have played a key role in Riyadh's decision to isolate Qatar.

"This is the latest act of concentration of power in Saudi," said Hasnain Malik, global head of equity research at investment bank Exotix Capital, adding that "as unprecedented and controversial as it may be, this centralisation might also be a necessary condition for pushing the austerity and transformation agenda" Bin Salman is overseeing.

In June, Saudi Arabia removed then-crown prince Muhammad Bin Nayef from his role and replaced him with Bin Salman.

That move immediately made the target on Bin Salman's back even bigger, and could have precipitated an intra-family power struggle.

Prior roles for Bin Salman include both defense minister and deputy crown prince, and he was earlier this year credited with a "huge success" after President Donald Trump made a decision to visit Saudi Arabia.