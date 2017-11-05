Tasting wine all day: Is this the world's best job?

How does a professional champagne taster stay sober throughout the day? For Moet & Chandon's wine quality manager, Marie-Christine Osselin, water is her best friend.

Some days involve tasting up to 50 wines, she said, noting that there are "no normal days" at the winery, which is owned by luxury goods company LVMH.

Based in the French province of Champagne from where the bubbly gets its name, Moet & Chandon boasts the region's largest vineyard at 1,200 hectares (nearly 3,000 acres). But that only meets 25 percent of the brand's needs, so the firm works with 450 growers in the area, gaining access to a total of 5,000 hectares.

"By having the largest supply, we have the capacity to create consistent wines every year," said Osselin.

At the end of the initial fermentation round, the winery has "nearly 800 different wines to taste," she explained. "We succeed in maintaining quality because we have this large choice. When you have 800 wines, you can find something good."

This year was demanding for the Champagne region due to rainy weather in August, she noted.

"We work as a team so there's no single official taster, but we all have to agree on the taste to maintain standards," Osselin said, adding that the final call rests on Moet cellar master Benoît Gouez.

So, what does it take to become a taster?

"Curiosity and passion: You have to understand the particularities of each year," said Osselin, who studied quality management and learned wine tasting on the job. A sommelier background isn't mandatory, she said.