Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was identified by authorities as the gunman who killed more than two dozen people in a hail of gunfire at a rural Texas church on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials identified Kelley, who was killed following the incident at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, hours after news of the shooting first broke. Dozens were left wounded, and The Associated Press reported that the church's pastor and his wife lost their teenage daughter in the massacre.

According to authorities, Kelley is from the neighboring Comal County.

Sunday's shooting was the largest mass killing in a place of worship in U.S. history, according to NBC News.

Authorities said a civilian with a gun confronted Kelley and chased him away.

The gunman fled in a vehicle after the attack and was killed, either by a self-inflicted wound or during a confrontation with police.

The U.S. official said Kelley lived in a San Antonio suburb and doesn't appear to be linked to organized terrorist groups. The official said investigators are looking at social media posts Kelley may have made in the days before Sunday's attack, including one that appeared to show an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.