Tell us what you think: Which of President Trump's Asia visits will be the most tense?

President Donald Trump kicked off his tour of Asia in Japan over the weekend with tough rhetoric and a round of golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"No dictator ... should ever underestimate American resolve," Trump was quoted as saying to troops gathered at Yokota Air Base.

While trade and investment are on the agenda, North Korea is likely to be one area on which Trump will focus. The hermit state conducted its sixth nuclear test earlier this year, but has since kept a relatively low profile in the lead up to the president's trip.

Ahead, Trump is due to visit South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines in what will be his longest foreign trip to date.

Aside from meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Trump will also attend the U.S.-ASEAN Summit and East Asia Summit.