US has regained Middle East influence thanks to Trump: Egypt president

The president of Egypt has praised the efforts of his U.S. counterpart, claiming that President Donald Trump is improving the fragile security situation in the Middle East.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is viewed as an American ally and was previously described by Trump as a leader who had "done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation."

Speaking to CNBC over the weekend Al-Sisi returned the compliment, dismissing a suggestion that the U.S. promise to tear up a nuclear deal with Iran could destabilize the region.

The Egyptian, who came to power as a military leader, instead insisted that security in the Middle East had improved under the stewardship of Trump.