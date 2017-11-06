Asian shares to takes cues from Wall Street's record highs as oil surges

Moves in the oil markets were front and center on Monday after prices surged to their highest levels since July 2015. That rise follows a political crackdown in Saudi Arabia that began during the weekend. A supposed anti-corruption crackdown resulted in the arrests of billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and other prominent royals, but it is seen by many analysts as a move by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to consolidate his power.

Brent crude futures jumped 3.5 percent to settle at $64.27 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 3 percent to settle at $57.35.

Elsewhere, William Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, will step down mid-2018. Dudley has been at the helm of the bank since 2009.

Ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rates decision is due during the day.