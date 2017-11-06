    ×

    Politics

    Egypt leader says it's not the time to get tough on Hezbollah:‎ We 'cannot support more turmoil'

    • "The stability of the region is very important and we all have to protect it … I am talking to all the parties in the region to preserve it," Egypt's Al-Sisi said in an interview with CNBC over the weekend, according to a translation.
    • Al-Sisi said countries such as Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Somalia would all be vulnerable to an escalation of geopolitical turmoil and therefore Cairo would not look to impose any measures against Hezbollah
    • On Saturday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri shocked the political establishment in Beirut by announcing his resignation
    Middle East 'cannot support more turmoil,' Egyptian president says   

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on all Middle Eastern states to prioritize regional stability following the sudden resignation of Lebanon's leader.

    "The stability of the region is very important and we all have to protect it … I am talking to all the parties in the region to preserve it," Al-Sisi said in an interview with CNBC over the weekend, according to a translation.

    On Saturday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri shocked the political establishment in Beirut by announcing his resignation. The political leader said he was stepping down amid concerns of a potential assassination plot against him. Speaking from Riyadh, Hariri criticized Iran, and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, for igniting conflict in the region.

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries on the sidelines of the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province on September 5, 2017.
    WU HONG | AFP | Getty Images
    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries on the sidelines of the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province on September 5, 2017.

    When asked whether the time had come for Egypt to consider measures against Hezbollah, Sisi replied, "The subject is not about taking on or not taking on, the subject is about the status of the fragile stability in the region in light of the unrest facing the region."

    "The region cannot support more turmoil," he said.

    Hezbollah a 'menace,' Trump says

    Egypt's Al-Sisi said countries such as Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Somalia would all be vulnerable to an escalation of geopolitical turmoil and therefore Cairo would not look to impose any measures against Hezbollah.

    The U.S. classifies the Iran-backed Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

    People shout slogans during a commemoration event for Mustafa Badreddine, a soldier of Hezbollah killed in Syria, as Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah live broadcasts in Dahieh district of Beirut, Lebanon on May 11, 2017.
    Ratib Al Safadi | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
    People shout slogans during a commemoration event for Mustafa Badreddine, a soldier of Hezbollah killed in Syria, as Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah live broadcasts in Dahieh district of Beirut, Lebanon on May 11, 2017.

    In July, President Donald Trump described Hezbollah as a "menace" to Lebanon and the wider region during a meeting with then Prime Minister, Saad al-Hariri. Trump also vowed Washington would continue to support the Lebanese army.

    In taking office last year, Lebanon's Hariri had successfully grouped together almost every main party in the country — including Hezbollah. Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, became president as part of the political deal in what was viewed as a victory for Iran.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...