Egypt leader says it's not the time to get tough on Hezbollah:‎ We 'cannot support more turmoil'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on all Middle Eastern states to prioritize regional stability following the sudden resignation of Lebanon's leader.

"The stability of the region is very important and we all have to protect it … I am talking to all the parties in the region to preserve it," Al-Sisi said in an interview with CNBC over the weekend, according to a translation.

On Saturday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri shocked the political establishment in Beirut by announcing his resignation. The political leader said he was stepping down amid concerns of a potential assassination plot against him. Speaking from Riyadh, Hariri criticized Iran, and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, for igniting conflict in the region.