Egypt President Al-Sisi says he will not seek a third term as leader   

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told CNBC that he will not seek a third term, and instead respect the country's constitution which permits its leaders to serve only two four-year terms.

"It doesn't suit me as a president to stay one more day against the will of the Egyptians. This is not talk for TV, those are principles I embrace and am keen on," he told CNBC over the weekend.

"We will not interfere with (the constitution)," Al-Sisi said. "I am with preserving two four-year terms."

Al-Sisi also said that elections in Egypt will be held in March or April 2018. He did not directly say whether he intended to run in the anticipated vote.

Al-Sisi came to power four years ago in a landslide victory following a coup, which he helped to lead, against former President Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood. He vowed to bring stability to the country following widespread unrest and political upheaval during the 2011 Arab Spring.