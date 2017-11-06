Goldman Sachs has a new 'Trump trade' that rides surging small business confidence

Soaring small business optimism is translating into big gains for larger, publicly traded companies as Main Street hopes for even more deregulation and hotly-anticipated tax reform, Goldman Sachs said.
Shares of big companies that get their revenue from small businesses have rallied 38 percent since the election, while "the Russell 2000 small-cap index has matched the performance of large caps," wrote David Kostin, Goldman's chief equity strategist, in a note to clients. "Small business owners have been thrilled at the prospect of deregulation under the Trump administration."
Following the 2016 presidential election, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – a measure of optimism among small business owners – jumped to its highest level in more than 12 years, according to the note.