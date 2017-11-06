GOP tax plan overwhelmingly favors the wealthy and might stall in Senate, new analyses show

New nonpartisan analyses highlight two large pitfalls of the House GOP tax plan: it would give the vast majority of its benefits to the wealthiest Americans, and it won't meet Senate requirements for passage with only Republican votes.

A new report from the Tax Policy Center shows that, by 2027, two-thirds of tax cuts in the House bill would go to the top 5 percent of earners. The top 1 percent of earners would receive 48.4 percent of the tax benefits from the bill, while the top 0.1 percent would receive 25.7 percent.

That conflicts directly with the Trump administration's assertion that the tax bill's benefits are principally focused on middle class taxpayers. In addition, the Tax Policy Center analysis shows that 27.5 percent of all taxpayers would see their tax bills go higher under the tax bill by 2027. Among the middle 20 percent of earners, one in three would receive a tax increase that averages $1,170.

A second report shows that the House GOP bill would increase federal deficits substantially in both the short-run and the long-run in ways that would vastly increase the difficulty of passing it in the Senate. The report comes from the University of Pennsylvania's Penn-Wharton economic model directed by Kent Smetters, a former economic advisor to President George W. Bush.

The Penn-Wharton model shows that the House GOP tax bill would reduce tax revenue by $1.7 trillion over the next 10 years. That exceeds the $1.5 trillion permitted under the budget "reconciliation" rules that allow Senate Republicans to sidestep Democratic filibusters.

Moreover, the Penn-Wharton model projects that the House GOP bill would lost another $2.6 trillion in revenue during the 12 years after 2027. Under the no-filibuster rules, the tax bill would not be permitted to increase the deficit at all after its first 10 years.

The House's tax-writing Ways and Means Committee is considering the tax bill this week. If the bill passes the House in its current form, it could be changed in the Senate to avoid long-term revenue increases by making tax-cuts temporary, or by identifying new sources of revenue. But either step would diminish the political appeal of the bill to Republicans eager to enact permanent reforms to the tax code.