    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are Credit Suisse's top stock picks and investing ideas

    Soft red winter wheat is harvested with a John Deere & Co. combine harvester in aerial photograph taken over Kirkland, Illinois.
    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Soft red winter wheat is harvested with a John Deere & Co. combine harvester in aerial photograph taken over Kirkland, Illinois.

    Credit Suisse updated clients on its favorite stock ideas, adding eight new names to its top list.

    This is our "'one-stop shop' for the research team's best ideas. Every U.S. research analyst identifies and ranks up to three top stock picks," Credit Suisse analyst Arbin Sherchan wrote in a report Monday. The analysts are "highlighting only high conviction ideas."

    Each pick is based on a six- to 12-month time horizon and includes a synopsis of the stock's performance and analyst outlook.

    Here are five companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list and their price targets.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    JPM
    ---
    MDLZ
    ---
    EBAY
    ---
    HCA HOLDINGS
    ---
    DE
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...