Here are Credit Suisse's top stock picks and investing ideas

Credit Suisse updated clients on its favorite stock ideas, adding eight new names to its top list.

This is our "'one-stop shop' for the research team's best ideas. Every U.S. research analyst identifies and ranks up to three top stock picks," Credit Suisse analyst Arbin Sherchan wrote in a report Monday. The analysts are "highlighting only high conviction ideas."

Each pick is based on a six- to 12-month time horizon and includes a synopsis of the stock's performance and analyst outlook.

Here are five companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list and their price targets.