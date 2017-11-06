Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat/mixed ahead of another day of earnings reports.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-Broadcom has made a $103 billion offer to buy Qualcomm in what would be the biggest tech merger ever.

PARADISE PAPERS

-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is denying accusations that he did not disclose his interest in a Russian company connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ross' investment in that company was revealed as part of a massive leak to a German newspaper from a Bermuda law firm that specializes in offshore investments.