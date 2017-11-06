    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    President Donald Trump hugs Broadcom CEO Hock Tan as Tan announces the repatriation of his company's headquarters to the United States from Singapore during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House on November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are flat/mixed ahead of another day of earnings reports.

    DEALS/NO DEALS

    -Broadcom has made a $103 billion offer to buy Qualcomm in what would be the biggest tech merger ever.

    PARADISE PAPERS

    -Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is denying accusations that he did not disclose his interest in a Russian company connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ross' investment in that company was revealed as part of a massive leak to a German newspaper from a Bermuda law firm that specializes in offshore investments.

