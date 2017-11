If you want to eat your way through New York City, you can settle for coffee carts and dollar pizza or you can do things in style.

With over-the-top options ranging from a $2,000 omelette to a $315 shot of bourbon, NYC is brimming with the best of the best when it comes to food.

Below, we've rounded up six of the most extravagant dishes you can find in the Big Apple, which will cost you a collective $6,529 — and that's before tax and tip.