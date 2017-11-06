Trump era ushered in wave of M&A on hope for deregulation and tax reform

Trump may be the deal-making president in more ways than one.

U.S. merger and acquisition transactions totalled $1.2 trillion since President Trump was elected, according to Thomson Reuters data. That's from nearly 12,700 deals stretching from Nov. 6, 2016 to Nov. 2, 2017.

In terms of dollar amount and number of transactions, that is the most for the first year of all modern presidents.

While the dollar amount was down from the previous year, the number of deals rose overall. Volume has increased steadily since 2011, the data show. Thirteen of the deals in the past year were over $10 billion, also the most of a modern president's first year since election. There were 10 such deals in President Obama's first year and eight under George W. Bush.