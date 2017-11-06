Republican tax plan would raise taxes on many low income families, slash rates for the richest: Analysis

The Republican tax reform bill currently being marked up on Capitol Hill would raise taxes for many low and middle income Americans, while slashing taxes on the richest, according to a new report released Monday by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

The new analysis of the plan undermines Republican claims that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act introduced last week would primarily benefit the middle class over the wealthy.

According to the preliminary report, in 2018 the top one percent of taxpayers -- those making more than $730,000 -- would receive 22 percent of the total cuts, or an average tax cut of $37,000. Middle income families (those making between about $48,000 and $86,000) would receive an average tax cut of $700 next year.

Across the board, tax cuts in the bill would increase overall after-tax income by 1.5 percent next year, the report found, although it notes that the greatest benefits would go to would go to those with higher incomes.

Some taxpayers, however, would pay more under the plan, a fact that has dogged Trump administration officials since they began the push for tax reform earlier this year. The new TPC analysis found that 12 percent of taxpayers would pay more in taxes next year.

By 2027, the number of taxpayers who would pay more jumps to 28 percent, or nearly one in three households. This is due to a combination of factors, including the expiration of a proposed $300 family credit and the way certain credits are indexed for inflation.

The Republican backed bill would accrue even more benefits to the top one percent of taxpayers in 2027 than it would in 2018, the report found: As much as 50 percent of the total tax benefits, or an average increase in after-tax income of 2.2 percent.

Democrats were quick to highlight the new analysis Monday as evidence that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was little more than a giveaway to the wealthy and corporations.

"As the years roll on, wealthy taxpayers and corporations reap huge windfalls while middle class taxpayers get stuck with the bill," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a statement following the release of TPC's report. "It's no wonder Republicans are trying to rush this bill through – the more scrutiny it gets, the worse it looks," he said.

President Donald Trump is traveling in Asia this week, but many of his chief economic policy advisers remained in Washington to help hammer out the details of the tax reform bill.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon on TPC's latest findings.