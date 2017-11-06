The tallest building in California is almost done -- here's the view from the top floor

Dreamforce brings thousands of Salesforce employees to San Francisco for the company's annual meeting. This year, CNBC was able to escape the crowds for a bit by traveling to higher ground: the Salesforce Tower.

At 1,070 feet tall, the tower dwarfs other buildings in the vicinity and is the tallest office building on the west coast of North America. It has 61 floors and elevators that can zip visitors to the top in 39 seconds, fast enough to make our ears pop.

The floor is still under construction. It has floor-to-ceiling windows that offer 360-degree views of the city. We were able to spot the Bay Bridge, Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz during our visit.

Instead of executive offices, Salesforce says it will use the top floor as an events space, which will be open to employees as well as non-profits and NGOs. Salesforce is the building's anchor tenant and will occupy floors three to 30 and the top two levels. The building is owned by Boston Properties and Hines.

The Salesforce Tower is expected to open in early 2018.