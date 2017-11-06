Saudi Arabia's royal purge 'doesn't look so bad' for long-term investors, analyst says

Saudi Arabia's heir to the throne ordered the arrest of powerful royals and businessmen over the weekend, in a sudden move that is likely to significantly alter the mood among foreign investors.

The major purge of the Kingdom's elites was described as an anti-corruption drive by state officials, although outside observers suspected the exercise could be part of a broader movement by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to consolidate domestic power.



Either way, the purge is likely making investors see Saudi assets as riskier, so they're set to demand higher returns.

"It depends what your timeline is. If your timeline is next week and you're looking to invest next week then I would say this probably shouldn't be welcome," Michael Stephens, a research fellow at U.K. think-tank the Royal United Services Institute, told CNBC on Monday.