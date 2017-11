The smartest person in the room is the one who gets ahead the fastest, right?

Not according to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

At Microsoft's CEO Summit in 2013, bestselling author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch asked Bezos the question, "What are you looking for when you promote someone into a leadership position?"

"He said, 'I want people who are right most of the time," according to Welch.