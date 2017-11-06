The Trump Fed: New faces, but less experience and so bigger chances for a market disruption

There are three openings yet to be filled on the Fed's seven-member board of governors — four if Yellen decides to step down after she is replaced as chair. There's no guarantee that Trump will pick a centrist in the Powell image to fill those other seats

In fact, the president is facing a "very fierce" lobby from congressional Republicans to nominate Stanford economist John Taylor for a vacancy, said Larry McDonald, a veteran Wall Street bond pro and founder of "The Bear Traps Report" investor newsletter. Taylor would be expected to follow his eponymously named rule that prescribes where the Fed's benchmark funds rate should be based on economic data.

Many Republican Fed critics favor a rules-based approach to policy, and in Taylor's case that could result in considerably higher rates.

"They look at this like the Supreme Court. The conservatives want a Gorsuch in there," McDonald said, referring to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointment. "They don't want another labor market economist quasi-socialist who wants to use the bank as a social engineering platform. They want a rules-based mechanism."

McDonald, who said he met with three key senators on Capitol Hill last week, said the GOP would look favorably on Taylor or former Governor Kevin Warsh, who once was considered a front-runner for the Yellen seat and also is expected to take a more hawkish view. Neither Taylor nor Walsh responded to requests for comment.

"The market is probably a little complacent towards a rules-based shift," McDonald said.

Warsh carries the experience of being on the Fed during the financial crisis, though Taylor would be a newcomer. Powell himself only came on board in 2014, which was after the Fed had halted its monthly bond buying program that bloated the balance sheet, and just before it was about to come off the zero interest rate policy that had prevailed since late-2008 during the worst of the financial crisis.