Trump boasts: 'The reason our stock market is so successful is because of me'

President Donald Trumponce again claimed that he is responsible for the U.S. stock market's yearlong rally.

Onboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters that he's the reason major equity indexes are trading at record highs.

"The reason our stock market is so successful is because of me," the president said. "I've always been great with money, I've always been great with jobs, that's what I do. And I've done it well, I've done it really well, much better than people understand and they understand I've done well."

It's not the first time the president has boasted that his presidency has propelled the market higher. "Stock Market has increased by 5.2 Trillion dollars since the election on November 8th, a 25% increase," Trump tweeted last month.

Many corporate executives agree that Trump should get some credit for the rally.

In September, more than three-quarters of respondents to the CNBC Global CFO Council poll said Trump deserves at least some of the credit for the stock market's record run in 2017, with 17.1 percent saying he deserves "most of the credit."

The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $4 trillion in market capitalization across a wide variety of sectors. The quarterly poll was conducted Sept. 5-13.

— CNBC's David Spiegel contributed to this report.