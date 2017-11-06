Trump visits China: Here's what to expect

President Donald Trump is unlikely to change China's stance on North Korea when he visits Beijing this week, but he could well make some headway on trade deals between the two countries.

When Trump arrives in the capital Wednesday, he'll will be meeting his Chinese counterpart possibly at the height of Xi Jinping's power. After the Communist Party Congress in October — when Xi consolidated his power base — the Chinese president has been projecting himself as a steady, stable leader with a set vision for the nation. Trump will be negotiating with China's most powerful leader in decades.