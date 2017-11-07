U.S. Air Force secretary: We are checking all our databases following Texas shooting 3 Hours Ago | 01:19

The Air Force said Tuesday it takes responsibility for not properly registering the fingerprints of the court-martialed shooter who massacred 26 people inside a small church in South Texasbefore committing suicide.

"We've taken responsibility and we're going to find out what happened and fix it," Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Authorities identified the gunman as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley. Kelley, of neighboring Comal County, served in the Air Force's Logistics Readiness unit at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his 2014 bad conduct discharge.

Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 for choking his ex-wife and fracturing her son's skull, authorities said. The ex-wife's mother was a congregant at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs but was not at services on Sunday, when Kelley went on his rampage there.

Wilson said the Air Force does not know if this is the only case where court-martialed convicts were not reported in the federal civilian database. She said the Air Force is "checking all" of its databases to find out what happened.

"We have initiated a review inside the Air Force to find out why his fingerprint record were not transmitted to the database. We will find out why," Wilson said.

The Defense Department's inspector general, led by Glenn Fine, is also looking to "make sure that everything is checked and that all procedures are clarified," Wilson said.