Apple — the largest taxpayer in the world — fought back fresh criticism over its taxes this week.

The company said on Monday that none of its operations were moved from Ireland and that changes made to its corporate structure in 2015 was specially designed to preserve tax payments to United States, not to reduce taxes anywhere else.

"We understand that some would like to change the tax system so multinationals' taxes are spread differently across the countries where they operate, and we know that reasonable people can have different views about how this should work in the future," the company wrote in a lengthy salvo. "At Apple we follow the laws, and if the system changes we will comply."

The statement from Apple comes in response to the criticism it received for its tax affairs after a Guardian analysis of the "Paradise Papers" documents showed the company shifted key parts of its business to Jersey as part of a rearrangement that has allowed it to maintain a low tax rate. The "Paradise Papers" are a trove of financial documents leaked mostly from Appleby, a prominent offshore law firm.

Apple has about $268.9 billion in cash, according to the company's quarterly earnings report. About $252.3 billion, or 94 percent, is held by foreign subsidiaries. About 63 percent of Apple's total net sales come from overseas.

According to the Guardian's report on the Paradise Papers, two of Apple's subsidiaries hold the key to most of this cash thanks to a complicated arrangement.

Apple said it pays billions of dollars in taxes to the United States at the statutory 35 percent rate on investment income from its overseas cash.

The world's largest public company by market capitalization, Apple's stock has hit fresh highs amid buzz around the new iPhone X and widespread exuberance in the stock markets. But with Apple hot on trail to a trillion-dollar valuation, it has rekindled long-standing scrutiny around its tax practices.

CEO Tim Cook sparred with U.S. regulators in 2013, saying that the company "complies fully with both the laws and spirit of the laws" and does not use "tax gimmicks." Then, in 2016, the European Commission demanded that Ireland collect $14 billion in back taxes from Apple, alleging the company was given "undue tax benefits."

Apple said that the ruling was "without merit" would be profoundly harmful to investment and job creation in Europe. European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she has asked for an update from Apple in light of the Guardian's report.