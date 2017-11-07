Trump warns North Korea about making a 'fatal miscalculation'

"The longer we wait, the greater the danger grows," Trump warned on Wednesday, referring to Kim's repeated ballistic missile launches.

Washington was helping South Korea "far beyond what any other country has ever done," Trump said, adding that both nations "will work things out far better than anybody understands or even appreciates."

He also praised Seoul's economic recovery following the Korean War, saying "the more successful South Korea becomes, the more decisively you discredit the dark fantasy at the heart of the Kim regime."

"South Korea will never allow what's going on in North Korea to continue to happen," he stated.

Trump also took the opportunity to commend the U.S. economy, Washington's battle against the Islamic State and the power of the U.S. army. "I want peace through strength," he said.

Government officials in Asia's fourth-largest economy were reportedly anxious about Trump's remarks, fearful that he could increase tensions with nuclear-armed North Korea, local media said last week.



Earlier in the day, Trump and his team attempted a trip to the heavily fortified demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea, according to NBC News. But the trip was cancelled due to bad weather.



Trump, on Tuesday, signaled he was ready to negotiate with Kimwhile simultaneously emphasizing the power of the U.S. military. "It really makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal," he said at a news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.