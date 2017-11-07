Trump was served beef with 360 year-old soy sauce in South Korea

It's not clear whether the U.S. leader, who is on a five-nation Asia tour, ate the fermented sauce, which is a delicacy in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The full menu included:

C orn porridge served with fresh herbs and vegetable side dishes

Grilled sole from the South Korean island of Geoje with a Donggukjang, i.e. brown bean sauce, consomme

Pine mushroom rice in a stone pot accompanied by grilled Hanwoo (Korean beef) rib seasoned with a special sauce made with a 360-year-old soy sauce

Triple chocolate cake with raspberry vanilla sauce and Sujeonggwa (cinnamon punch) granita with dried persimmons

Trump has built an international reputation for his all-American food preferences, which include well-done steaks with ketchup. He reportedly dislikes raw fish and on the campaign trail, frequently consumed fast food in addition to Caesar salads and spaghetti. At a 2016 rally, Trump criticized the idea of state dinners, noting that they cost a fortune. "We should be eating a hamburger on a conference table," he said at the time.

Upon arriving in Tokyo for the first leg of his Asia tour, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lunched on hamburgers and dined on Hokkaido scallops, lobster and Wagyu beef.

It's not yet known what the U.S. leader will eat in China, the next stop on his tour. On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said she could not reveal any menu details for the upcoming state visit to Beijing.