Gary Cohn says the 'Paradise Papers' don't worry him at all

Among the major business figures recently identified with activities in the tax haven of Bermuda is White House economic advisor Gary Cohn — and he says he doesn't mind a bit.

Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs executive who directs President Donald Trump's National Economic Council, was named in the leaked "Paradise Papers" from a Bermuda-based law firm as an officer of 22 business entities in the island nation. He described their creation as a routine part of commerce in a globally integrated economy.

"I found out about them in the newspaper," Cohn explained in our Speakeasy interview. "Goldman Sachs had them. Because I worked at Goldman Sachs, in the division I was running at the time, I became an officer of those companies by the mere position I had. I didn't have money in them."

The purpose, he said, was to use Bermuda as a gathering spot for investors from different countries.