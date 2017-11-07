Go to college here and you'll rack up $36,350 in debt

Where you attend college has a big impact on how much debt you'll end up with.

New Hampshire graduates leave school with the most debt: an average of $36,350 per student. Those from Utah, on the other hand, have an average debt of under $20,000, according to a new study.

"There is a tremendous variation in the likelihood of taking out debt and average debt depending on the state where you go to college and the specific college you attend," said Diane Cheng, associate research director at The Institute for College Access & Success, the organization that did the study.

Although debt should only be one factor in deciding what college you'll attend, the findings can help you narrow down where you should study. (Click on graphic below to enlarge.)