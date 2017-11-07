Guy Kawasaki says every employee should unlearn this lesson after college

College can teach you a lot of important things, from how to conduct research to how to manage your time or learn a new subject quickly. It can be an important time of personal and professional growth.

But according to Guy Kawasaki, Silicon Valley venture capitalist and former Apple employee, there's one lesson most young people learn in college that they would be wise to forget.

It's the misguided idea, he says, that in order to communicate effectively, you need to use many words to fill page after page.