How couples can overcome financial incompatibility

How comfortable you are talking about money with your partner can make or break your relationship.

The good news is that there are definite steps that couples can take to improve their financial compatibility, according to Kathleen Burns Kingsbury, a wealth psychology expert.

The subject of money is still taboo for many. That inspired Kingsbury to write a new book titled "Breaking Money Silence." The book covers the ways in which couples and individuals can improve how they think and talk about money.

Some signs that couples are financially incompatible are obvious, such as hiding purchases or debt.

"Often money is a symbol of something else," Kingsbury said. "That might be a symptom of trust issues in the relationship."

But even couples who share the same priorities when it comes to what they spend money on, say adventurous experiences, may still disagree on where to go on vacation and what equipment they will need once they are there.

Getting past those differences comes down to communication.

"Your compatibility also comes down to your willingness to talk or not talk about money," Kingsbury said.

Here are several tips for how couples can get beyond financial issues.