I spent over $500 to run the 2017 NYC marathon—and it was completely worth it

After digging through my 2016 bank statements, here's what I found it cost me:

First, to be eligible for the 9+1 program, I had to join New York Road Runners. The membership cost $40, but it also meant discounted race-entry fees.

Next, I signed up for all nine races — ranging from a one mile sprint down Fifth Avenue to an 18-miler through Central Park — simultaneously. That alarmed my bank's fraud information center, which called my phone. After I confirmed that, yes, all nine road race purchases were intentional, another $277 was docked from my bank account.

Roughly one year and nine races later, I got an email saying I could apply for guaranteed entry to the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon ... after spending another $255, that is.

It took $522 — plus whatever I spent on running gear, protein bars and traveling to and from races — to get me to the start line on Sunday. That's a lot of money I could have put to work. Trust me, I know. But it's an expense I can justify, and here's why.