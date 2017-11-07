I spent over $500 to run the 2017 NYC marathon—and it was completely worth it

For one, running the streets of New York City with 50,000 other people, and surrounded by even more cheering fans lining the streets, is surreal. It's an experience that will leave your cheeks just as sore from smiling as your calves are from running the next day.
And money experts tell you to spend on experiences rather than things. As The New York Times' columnist and author Ron Lieber tells CNBC Make It: "All of the best psychological research on money and happiness tell us that spending money on experiences brings more (and more lasting) happiness than spending money on material objects."
Secondly, racing is something I've actively made room for in my budget. After all, it makes me happy and is an investment in my health.
When it comes to spending money, my philosophy is: Figure out what expenses matter the most, make room for them in the budget and then cut back everywhere else. I prioritize racing and travel but hunker down when it comes to other expenses.
As research shows, how you spend matters, and, oftentimes, is more important than your overall income or how much you spend in total.
Sure, dropping hundreds of dollars on road races is not for everyone. But, for me, it's worth it.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!
Don't miss: I hate spending money but pay $450 a year for a credit card—here's why