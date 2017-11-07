Watch how Warby Parker's new iPhone X app tries to scan your face to recommend glasses

I've shopped for glasses once in my life and it took me hours to find the right pair, mainly because everything seemed to look so awkward on my face.



Warby Parker, which makes its business sending samples out to customers who can then select and buy the glasses they like most, is now using new tech in the iPhone X.

With the 3-D face scanner in the iPhone X, Warby Parker thinks it can get a better idea of what glasses will -- and won't -- look good on your face.

Here's how it works.