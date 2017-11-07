    Watch how Warby Parker's new iPhone X app tries to scan your face to recommend glasses

    Watch how Warby Parker's new iPhone X app tries to scan your face to recommend glasses

    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    • Warby Parker has a new iPhone X app that can scan your face
    • It then uses your facial measurements to make recommendations on glasses it thinks will fit
    • It isn't proven - you'll need to order a pair to see how well it works, first

    I've shopped for glasses once in my life and it took me hours to find the right pair, mainly because everything seemed to look so awkward on my face.

    Warby Parker, which makes its business sending samples out to customers who can then select and buy the glasses they like most, is now using new tech in the iPhone X.

    With the 3-D face scanner in the iPhone X, Warby Parker thinks it can get a better idea of what glasses will -- and won't -- look good on your face.

    Here's how it works.

    Open the Warby new Parker app

    The new iPhone X Warby Parker app
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    Tap "Find your fit"

    You'll agree to let it check out your face
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    It'll use the new sensors to scan your face

    What is this digital web on my face!?
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    Now you'll see glasses that Warby Parker thinks will fit the best!

    Here's what Warby Parker recommends for me
    Will they actually fit? You'll have to order some to see just how well it works.

    Todd Haselton | CNBC
