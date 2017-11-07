Watch how Warby Parker's new iPhone X app tries to scan your face to recommend glasses
I've shopped for glasses once in my life and it took me hours to find the right pair, mainly because everything seemed to look so awkward on my face.
Warby Parker, which makes its business sending samples out to customers who can then select and buy the glasses they like most, is now using new tech in the iPhone X.
With the 3-D face scanner in the iPhone X, Warby Parker thinks it can get a better idea of what glasses will -- and won't -- look good on your face.
Here's how it works.
Open the Warby new Parker app
Todd Haselton | CNBC
The new iPhone X Warby Parker app
Todd Haselton | CNBC
You'll agree to let it check out your face
It'll use the new sensors to scan your face
Todd Haselton | CNBC
What is this digital web on my face!?
Now you'll see glasses that Warby Parker thinks will fit the best!
Here's what Warby Parker recommends for me
Will they actually fit? You'll have to order some to see just how well it works.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
But I already look good in my glasses, I think