IPhone X will launch in 14 countries over Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Apple said Tuesday that the iPhone X will launch in 14 new countries on Nov. 23-24, a sign that the tech giant has worked out some of the early problems in the supply chain.



The iPhone X officially went on sale in the U.S. on Friday, after a week of preorders, and Tim Cook said demand is off of the charts for the new device.

Apple will begin selling the device in Israel on Nov. 23. A day later, the phone will be offered in Albania, Bosnia, Cambodia, Kosovo, Macau, Macedonia, Malaysia, Montenegro, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand and Turkey. Nov. 23 happens to be Thanksgiving and the following day is the crucial U.S. shopping day Black Friday.

A complete list of the countries where the iPhone X is currently available can be found here.

Apple's iPhone X was originally expected to face serious supply issues, though Apple seems to have worked out any problems in the supply chain. While new orders placed in the U.S. won't ship from Apple for several weeks, the company is clearly able to build enough phones to begin shipping to new markets.