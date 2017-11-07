It's becoming clear just how worried UK firms are about a Brexit cliff-edge

But, of course, there will also be an impact on European firms that have close links to the U.K. The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) recently reported that British businesses are increasingly searching for domestic suppliers, to obviate the need for any European participants in their supply chain. This will bolster the argument that Brexit will raise costs for many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and will have negative consequences for Britain's trading relationship with the single market.

And that cuts both ways. Almost two-thirds (63 percent) of the EU companies the CIPS has surveyed said they were planning to relocate aspects of their supply chain elsewhere, as the British government prepares to exit Europe's customs union. That is a significant increase from the institute's numbers back in May, when just 44 percent said they would be doing so.

Another survey last week from Ipsos Mori found that more than four-fifths of foreign businesses operating inside the U.K. were "not very," or indeed "not at all confident" about a positive outcome from the negotiations that will end in March 2019. And a mere one in eight foreign firms took an optimistic view. But that does not stop Theresa May from talking positively about a "new chapter in the story of the British economy."

Speaking in the shadow of Canary Wharf before heading back to Downing Street in her five-vehicle convoy with police motorcycle outriders, the prime minister promised attendees at the CBI conference that her government would get "the best Brexit deal" for Britain. But nobody should be under any illusion that what that constitutes is entirely subjective, and it comes with a caveat that it can only be the best "possible" deal under the circumstances.

Right now, May's most pressing priority in the negotiations, as she acknowledged, is to nail down detailed arrangements for what she terms a "time-limited implementation period."

Besides adding to the work-load of already overburdened British diplomats, such a multi-pronged request — designed to buy British business more time to plan for the future — is useless unless it too comes with what the CBI's Fairbairn demands: unity, clarity and, at this late stage, urgency.