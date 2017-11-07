Manhattan district attorney to seek Harvey Weinstein indictment before grand jury: WNBC

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is expected to present his case against disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein as early as next week, WNBC reported Tuesday.

Vance's office is expected to seek an indictment before a grand jury, according to a senior official familiar with the investigation, the report says.

On Friday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told reporters his division presented Vance with evidence to arrest Weinstein on charges of rape.

A request for comment from the NYPD was referred to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vance told reporters he is working closely with the NYPD on the investigation.

"We are on the same page when it comes to mission, which is protecting the public and preventing crime and building investigations and cases," Vance said, according to the report. He added that any victims of sexual assault should contact his office, saying that when a report is made "it will be investigated."

Investigators previously interviewed actress Paz de la Huerta, according to the NYPD. The report said the NYPD corroborated parts of her account after finding her story believable.

"The ability to articulate each and every minute of the crime, where she was, where they met, where this happened and what he did," Boyce said of what made de la Huerta's story tenable.

"If this person was still in New York, and it was recent, we'd go right away and make the arrest," Boyce had said Friday, according to the report.

"But we're talking about a 7-year-old case. And we have to move forward gathering evidence first," Boyce added.

Read the full WNBC report here.