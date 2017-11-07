Trump backer Mercer reportedly pushed out of secretive hedge fund's leadership by founder

Renaissance Technologies founder Jim Simons played a role in Robert Mercer giving up his leadership roles at the hedge-fund firm, according to a Bloomberg News report.

"Jim Simons, the founder of Renaissance Technologies, urged Robert Mercer to step down from his role as co-chief executive officer over concerns that his backing of Breitbart News was hurting morale at the world's most profitable hedge fund," the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

The report also added Simons was concerned that controversy surrounding Mercer's politics was hurting the hedge fund's recruiting efforts.

Mercer was a prominent backer of conservative causes and Donald Trump's presidential campaign. He also supported former White House adviser Steve Bannon's efforts at Breitbart.



Robert Mercer sent a letter to investors on Thursday announcing he is stepping down as co-chief executive and from the board of Renaissance Technologies. He said he will stay on as a researcher for the hedge fund firm.

Mercer also announced he is selling his stake in Breitbart News to his daughters in a letter to his colleagues.



Renaissance Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

