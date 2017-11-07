A purge, a resignation and declarations of war: What's going on in the Middle East?

The most powerful regime in the Middle East surprised many at the weekend by conducting an anti-corruption purge among the highest levels of the establishment.

The purge on Saturday was overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king's son and heir, who is leading a newly-created anti-corruption committee.

Despite the royal origin of the crackdown, members of the Saudi royal family weren't spared. As well as four current, and scores of former, government ministers, as well as businessmen, being detained during the crackdown, 11 princes were among those arrested, including the billionaire nephew of King Salman, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Some analysts have viewed the purge as an attempt by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who has a reform agenda, to consolidate his power ahead of his ascension to the throne when his 81-year-old father King Salman abdicates, an event expected in the next few months.

There is also the view that the crown prince has aimed to get rid of conservative rivals who might try to halt his plans for change in the country. In a signal that there could be more to come in Saudi Arabia's push against corruption, the country's chief legal advisor said Sunday that the crackdown was the completion of "phase one of our anti-corruption push."

There are fears though that the crackdown could spook investors. Emad Mostaque, co-chief investment officer at Capricorn Fund Managers, told CNBC on Tuesday that there was a question mark over whether the crown prince could go too far.