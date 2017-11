A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are mixed after Monday's slight gains. It's still a busy day for earnings reports and we get some jobs and consumer credit data.

-More millennials are buying homes, which is spooking the rental market.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-Investors are listening closely for updates after reports surfaced Monday that Disney has been in talks to buy most of 21st Century Fox.