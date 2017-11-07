Pop quiz: What is the out-of-pocket limit for your health plan in 2018? How about your deductible?

These two figures are among six that will determine whether your plan will bust your budget next year.

"These figures can be tweaked each year by your employer or your plan to keep pace with healthcare expenses," said Brian Marcotte, president and CEO of the National Business Group on Health, an organization that represents large employers.

"Pay attention to see if there are any changes and see how that may impact the healthcare that you need," he said.

We're in the thick of open enrollment season — that time of year when workers select their health insurance plans and other employee benefits for 2018 — so keep an eye on these six numbers when you enroll.