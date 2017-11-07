Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: TPR, VRX, DF, MNK, UAA, LOW, CRM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Tapestry – The company formerly known as Coach reported adjusted quarterly profit of 42 cents per share, six cents a share above estimates. Sales fell short of forecasts, however, with the company pointing to inventory challenges as well as the impact of the recent hurricanes.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals – The drugmaker earned an adjusted $1.04 per share for the third quarter, compared to the consensus estimates of 88 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, with strong sales for the Bausch and Lomb eyecare business helping results.

Dean Foods – The food and beverage company missed estimates by a penny with adjusted quarterly profit of 20 cents per share, and its revenue also missed Street forecasts. The company also said it is in the early stages of a company-wide effort to cut costs and operate more efficiently.

Mallinckrodt – The drugmaker earned an adjusted $1.97 per share for the third quarter, 16 cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell below forecasts, however, partly due to pricing pressure in its specialty generics segment.

Under Armour – The athletic apparel maker's stock was upgraded to "neutral" from "negative" at Susquehanna, which said business will be challenging for some time but that expectations have been set low enough to guard against further downside.

Lowe's – KeyBanc rates the home improvement retailer "overweight" in new coverage with a $98 price target, based on a positive view of the housing market and the view that Lowe's is positioned for improved execution.

Salesforce.com – Salesforce announced a partnership with Alphabet's Google unit focusing on the international expansion of cloud infrastructure services. Salesforce will use Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider.

Priceline Group – Priceline reported adjusted quarterly profit of $35.22 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $34.25 a share. The travel website operator's revenue also came in above forecasts, but Priceline gave current-quarter earnings guidance that is somewhat weaker than analysts were anticipating.

TripAdvisor – TripAdvisor came in one cent above consensus forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 36 cents per share, but the travel review website company saw revenue come in below estimates. TripAdvisor also made cautious comments about the prospects for a near-term rebound, citing recent trends by its travel partners.

Skyworks Solutions – Skyworks beat estimates by seven cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.82 per share. Revenue beat forecasts, as well. The chip maker's stock is under pressure following those results, however, after a nearly 56 percent gain so far this year.

TrueCar – TrueCar earned an adjusted two cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of one cent a share. The car pricing service's revenue came in below forecasts, however, as did its current-quarter guidance.

Weight Watchers – Weight Watchers reported quarterly profit of 65 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents a share. Revenue also topped forecasts. The weight loss service's results helped it hit record high levels in off-hours trading. The company also said it was testing meal-delivery services.

Avis Budget – Avis Budget came in six cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.10 per share. The car rental company's revenue missed forecasts and it gave weaker-than-expected full-year guidance. Avis Budget cited the negative impact of the recent hurricanes as the key factor in its lowered forecast.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers – Red Robin fell eight cents a share shy of Street forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of 21 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue also missed estimates. Additionally, Red Robin gave weaker-than-expected current-quarter guidance, Red Robin's average spending per guest fell, and overall guest counts were flat during the most recent quarter.

Etsy – Etsy beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, with the online crafts seller seeing revenue growing 21.5 percent from a year earlier.

Tenet Healthcare – Tenet lost 17 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 38 cent-a-share loss anticipated by analysts. Revenue missed expectations, however, with the hospital operator's results impacted by hurricanes as well as Medicaid cuts.

Kraft Heinz – The food maker said it would restate cash flow statements for two quarters after inadvertently putting a new accounting standard in place at the start of 2017 instead of 2018 as intended.

Toyota – The automaker raised its full-year profit forecast due to the effects of a weaker yen. The currency fluctuation is anticipated to offset pressure on Toyota's North American sales.

Apple – Apple's iPhone X has a larger profit margin than its iPhone 8, according to an analysis by teardown firm TechInsights. The iPhone X has a profit margin of 64 percent, compared to 59 percent for the iPhone 8.