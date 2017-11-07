This CEO grew his business from $150,000 to $11,000,000 thanks to one simple idea 1 Hour Ago | 01:38

Ron Holt's company made its first million doing the dirty work you hate: washing floors, dusting living rooms and scrubbing tubs.

The 43-year-old is the founder and CEO of Two Maids & A Mop, a Birmingham, Alabama-based home-cleaning service that operates in 55 locations and employs 500 workers.

The 14-year-old firm is expected to rack up $11 million in sales this year.

But it wasn't all that long ago when Holt had to scrape together $150,000 in order to start his business.

At the time, he left a job as the director of a lab that specialized in the science of small particles — so that he could tidy homes and be his own boss.